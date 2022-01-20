Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Buy”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.