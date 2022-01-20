Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Hold

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

