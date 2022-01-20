Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to “Hold”

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REPL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a current ratio of 26.71. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

