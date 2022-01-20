Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) to Hold

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36. Sema4 has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000.

About Sema4

