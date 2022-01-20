Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) to “Hold”

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 65,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

