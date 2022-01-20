Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Hold

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WMG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of WMG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

