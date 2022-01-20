Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $513.11 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $380.64 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

