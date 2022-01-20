Zeepin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,192.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $435,534.12 and approximately $68,192.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.71 or 0.07341989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00061126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.70 or 1.00246113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00064436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

