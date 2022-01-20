ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Reaches $10.35 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $504,191.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00114427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

