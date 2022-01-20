Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of Zevia PBC stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $5,304,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

