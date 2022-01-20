Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.39

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 8308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,532,000 after acquiring an additional 823,979 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,953,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,335,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

