Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $83.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $175.50 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 5,971,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zogenix by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 178,945 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,696,000.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

