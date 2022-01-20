Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.10.

Zogenix stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

