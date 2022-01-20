Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Zoom Video Communications worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.37.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock worth $15,585,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $157.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.00 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

