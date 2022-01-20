Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Sells $259,000.00 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ZY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 982,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,180. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zymergen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Zymergen during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.
Zymergen Company Profile
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.