Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce $11.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 1,410,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $537.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

