Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

