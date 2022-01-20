Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.58

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.58 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.25). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.26), with a volume of 22,125 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £26.79 million and a P/E ratio of 55.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

