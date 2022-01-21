-$0.03 EPS Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UpHealth.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPH traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.93. 819,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. UpHealth has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.