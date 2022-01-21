-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

