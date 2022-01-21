-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

