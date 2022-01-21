-$0.07 EPS Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

HYZN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 3,587,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,196. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

