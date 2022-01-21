$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.25. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 767,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,541. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $4,509,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

