$0.23 EPS Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,309,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

