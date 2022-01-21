$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 367,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,939. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.