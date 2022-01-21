$0.60 EPS Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 446.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

