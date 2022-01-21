-$0.66 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.71). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

