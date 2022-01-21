-$0.66 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.44). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. 544,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $57.47.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

