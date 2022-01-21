$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

