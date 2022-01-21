$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.29. 163,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.79.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

