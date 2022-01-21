$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 185.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

