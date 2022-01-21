$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. American Express reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.06. 182,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,836. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.