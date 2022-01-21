$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,914 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNTH stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

