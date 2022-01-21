11,480 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

