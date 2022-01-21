1,253 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $57.70 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

