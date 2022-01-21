126,986 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in QCR by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in QCR by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in QCR by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in QCR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.