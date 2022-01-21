$129.77 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will report sales of $129.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.68 million to $130.86 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year sales of $522.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $526.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.01 million, with estimates ranging from $523.80 million to $552.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

