$135.05 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $135.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.60 million and the highest is $136.49 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.23 million to $527.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $554.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.74 million to $557.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 33,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,136. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

