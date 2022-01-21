$164.00 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $164.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.60 million and the highest is $169.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $570.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $578.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

