16,811 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. American Express makes up 1.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 979.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 52.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $160.47 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

