17,780 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

