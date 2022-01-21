$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

