$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $788.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

