$242.62 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $242.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.56 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $975.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 10,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $259.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

