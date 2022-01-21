2,620 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,147,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

