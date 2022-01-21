2,660 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

