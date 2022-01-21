3,285 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 68,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.