$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the highest is $351.20 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.06. 314,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.38%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pegasystems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.