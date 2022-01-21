$37.17 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report $37.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.09 million and the highest is $37.24 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $140.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.37. 4,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

