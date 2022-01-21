$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

